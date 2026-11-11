The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to strike down the state’s increased reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the government appealed against the judgment that invalidated the enhancement of SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST reservation from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

The Congress government has framed the appeal as part of its broader effort to safeguard reservation for historically disadvantaged communities. It noted that the Assembly adopted a resolution on December 18, 2025, urging the Centre to include the 2022 law providing for enhanced reservation in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule, which provides protection against judicial scrutiny.