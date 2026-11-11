The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to strike down the state’s increased reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the government appealed against the judgment that invalidated the enhancement of SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST reservation from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.
The Congress government has framed the appeal as part of its broader effort to safeguard reservation for historically disadvantaged communities. It noted that the Assembly adopted a resolution on December 18, 2025, urging the Centre to include the 2022 law providing for enhanced reservation in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule, which provides protection against judicial scrutiny.
The government also reiterated its demand that the Centre provide constitutional protection to the enhanced quotas.
The reservation hikes trace their origins to the recommendations of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission, which proposed increasing SCs and ST reservation and advised the government to secure the legislation from judicial review.
Recruitment despite legal uncertainty
The government has continued recruitment processes despite the legal uncertainty over the enhanced quotas. In February 2026, it approved the filling of 56,432 posts and reserved an additional 6 per cent of backlog vacancies for SC and ST candidates until the final outcome of the court proceedings.
It stated that internal reservation for Scheduled Castes intends to ensure equitable distribution of benefits among the most backward sub-groups.
The Congress has accused the previous BJP government of failing to secure such constitutional protection despite publicly indicating it would do so. Instead, the BJP government promulgated an ordinance and later enacted legislation ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the statement said.
The statement criticised the Centre for ignoring repeated requests from Karnataka despite the presence of several Union ministers and NDA MPs from the state.
The 50% reservation ceiling
The high court last month struck down the increased quotas, stating that they breached the 50 per cent reservation ceiling set by the Supreme Court. It also referred to Clause (9) of Article 338 and Clause (9) of Article 338A, which mandate the Union and state governments to consult the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on all major policy matters affecting the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes.
“Notwithstanding the State’s legislative competence to enact the Act, it was mandatory for it to consult the commissions. Merely writing a letter after enacting the Act cannot be considered as consultation,” the court said in its order.
The government filed the appeal within 16 days of the high court judgment.