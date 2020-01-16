Karnataka: I-T sleuths raid actor Rashmika Mandanna’s Coorg residence

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru in which she stars opposite Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now. Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru in which she stars opposite Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now.

Income Tax sleuths on Thursday conducted a search and seizure operation in South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna’s residence in Karnataka’s Kodagu (Coorg) district.

A team of I-T officials from Bengaluru, according to sources, reached her residence and Serenity hall owned by her father M A Mandanna in Virajpet taluk at around 7.30 am on suspicion that she evaded taxes.

“On reaching Virajpet in three private cars, the I-T officials entered her residence pretending to be fans of the film star. They then continued to verify her bank and property details, apart from checking the political background of her father,” a source said. Read in Malayalam

However, IT sleuths are yet to reveal whether anything suspicious was found after the raids.

Having made her debut in Kannada film industry through Kirik Party (2016), the 23-year-old subsequently went on to act in several Kannada and Telugu films. Her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which she stars opposite Mahesh Babu, is in the theatres now.

In the last two years, Mandanna became part of several successful films including Dear Comrade, Chalo, Geeta Govindam, Chamak, Yajamana, Anjani Putra and Vritra among others. She also signed several advertising contracts.

Incidentally, the actor recently denied making “a lot of money” in a interview replying to several rumours that she was the highest-paid actress in south India. “I am just starting off in the film industry. When people say I am the highest-paid actor in Sandalwood, I wonder where the news is coming from. I don’t have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutant,” she had said.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd