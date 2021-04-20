Karnataka imposes weekend curfew, night curfew till May 4; know what is allowed and what isn’t

A deserted look of electronic city flyover during night curfew imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country in Bengaluru (PTI)

Like several states, Karnataka has also declared complete curfew on weekends and during nights to check the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

The weekend curfew across the state will begin at 9 am on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday. It will be in place for the next three weeks. The timings of night curfew that will continue till May 4 have been extended from 9 pm and 6 am.

An order issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, approved by CM Yediyurappa after an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala, stated that schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms, theatres, bars, pubs, assembly halls, and religious places will remain closed during the curfew period.

Follow Karnataka Covid-19 LIVE Updates here

Here’s what is closed:

*Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions

*Cinema halls, swimming pools, malls, gyms, yoga centres, spas, amusement parks, parks

*Pubs, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls

*Social, political, sports, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, gatherings and congregations

*Religious places closed to visitors (personnel engaged in service can perform rituals)

*Dining at restaurants, eateries

*Movement of individuals between 9 pm and 6 am (except for essentials)

Here’s what is allowed

*Shops for essentials including ration shops, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, fish, meat, animal fodder, etc

*Wholesale vegetable, fruit, flower shops (need to shift to open spaces, grounds before Apr 23)

*Takeaway/parcel services at restaurants, eateries

*Lodging hotels with services for guests only

*Takeaway at standalone liquor shops, bars

*Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

*Print, electronic media

-Delivery via E-commerce websites

*Cold storage, warehousing services

*Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours (adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour)

*Fuel stations

*Inter and intra-state movement

*Public transport, metro, cabs, autorickshaws

*Agriculture and allied activities (outside containment zones)

*Marriages (maximum 50 guests)

*Funerals (maximum 20 attendees)

Meanwhile, all private offices, organisations, institutions and companies have been allowed to work with minimal strength while work from home is encouraged. “Only essential employees of IT/ITeS companies shall work from office. All telecom, internet service providers, companies are allowed to work 24×7 with unrestricted movement of personnel and vehicles,” the order read.

At the same time, all courts and offices related to judicial work have been advised to adhere to guidelines issued by the Karnataka High Court. Government offices shall work as per guidelines issued by the respective departments, it added.