Karnataka imposes statewide lockdown as COVID-19 cases reach 33

The Karnataka government Monday imposed a statewide lockdown as the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rose to 33. According to the media bulletin released on Monday by the state health department, six out of these are in Bengaluru while one case was recorded in Mysuru district.

In the evening, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered lockdown across the entire state. Earlier, the orders was issued only for 9 districts. “After assessing the situation of #covid_19, we have decided to lockdown not just 9 districts but the whole state of Karnataka starting tomorrow till March 31st. I request all citizens to co operate and please stay indoors,” he tweeted.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar stated the gathering of more than five persons is prohibited in public places. The notification also said all prayer and festival gatherings to be stopped.

“All Ola, Uber, taxis, auto-rickshaws, and other hired services shall not be permitted for passenger transport except for procuring essential commodities and medical emergencies. All government offices dealing with non-essential services as notified by the government shall remain closed,” the notification said.

On Sunday, the state government had issued an order directing closure of all commercial establishments, workshops, and godowns dealing with non-essential services. Labour-intensive industries have been asked to work at 50 per cent of their total strength on a rotational basis ensuring strict adherence to social distancing measures.

All liquor stores in Bengaluru will remain closed until March 31, In a notification issued on Monday, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner GN Shivamurthy said, “liquor stores, bars, pubs, and restaurants will remain closed till March 31 with all types of liquor licenses.”

