Karnataka: IMD issues alert in several districts; heavy rains to lash Bengaluru this week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alert in several districts in Karnataka and has predicted heavy rains in various parts of the state and Bengaluru this week.

Bengaluru IMD Director CS Patil said a red alert had been issued for coastal and north interior Karnataka and an orange alert for south interior Karnataka.

“Bengaluru and Karnataka will experience more rain this week, a red alert has been issued for coastal and north interior Karnataka and an orange alert for south interior Karnataka from October 23,” Patil said.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the state will receive light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rains while it has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains over the BBMP area in the next 24 hours. KSNDMC has also issued a flood warning due to excessive inflow into reservoirs in the state.

Rainfall Forecast: Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over the state. pic.twitter.com/tvDQ7kAWgW — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city Mayor Gautham Kumar conducted an emergency meeting to review zonal-level preparedness in view of rains with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

#BBMP has equipped the Prahari – Emergency Response Vehicles with tree-cutters, pickaxes, ropes, pumps & other tools. Six Praharis have been deployed in large zones such as Mahadevapura & Bommanahalli temporarily in view of the Met Dept warning on rains.#Bengaluru #BBMPCOMM pic.twitter.com/3g09XH7CWI — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) October 22, 2019

“In view of rains predicted over the next three days, BBMP has put all control rooms on alert. Areas with frequent water logging will be monitored. Vulnerable SWD retaining walls will be strengthened and blocked drains will be identified and cleared,” said BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

“BBMP has equipped the Prahari – emergency response vehicles – with tree-cutters, pickaxes, ropes, pumps and other tools. Six Prahari vehicles have been deployed in large zones such as Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli temporarily in view of the Met Department warning on rains,” Kumar further said.

According to KSNDMC, Kodigehalli in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, received the highest rainfall of 83 mm on Monday night. According to civic body officials, the waterlogging was reported from Ashoka Pillar Road, Vellara Junction, Shanthinagar, Mysore Road, JC Road, Tumkur Road and Old Madras Road.