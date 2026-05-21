118 earthmovers, boats, trucks seized: Karnataka Police book top officials over illegal Krishna River sand mining

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The Karnataka Police on Thursday registered a suo motu case against several senior government officials in connection with alleged large-scale illegal sand mining in the Krishna river bed. The accused officers include the Director of the Mines and Geology Department in Bengaluru, the Deputy Director of Mines and Geology in Bagalkote, the Bagalkote Deputy Commissioner, and the tahsildars of Badami, Mudhol, Jamakhandi, Hunagund and Ilkal taluks.
The action was taken after the Superintendent of Police of the Lokayukta, along with officers from neighbouring districts, carried out simultaneous raids at 24 locations covering 36 points across Bagalkote district on Wednesday morning, following complaints of rampant illegal sand extraction in the Bagalkote district.
Investigators found large quantities of illegally extracted sand stored at multiple locations. “Prima facie evidence of widespread irregularities has been found during the raids,” an officer said.
According to officials, the Superintendent of Police of the Karnataka Lokayukta’s Bagalkote unit had earlier submitted a detailed report after discreetly inquiring into alleged irregularities in sand mining operations across Hunagund, Ilkal, Mudhol and Badami taluks.
The inquiry allegedly revealed indiscriminate sand excavation from the Krishna riverbed using heavy machinery, in violation of environmental norms and mining regulations. Following the findings, the Lok Ayukta Police were authorised to conduct surprise inspections and initiate action against officials suspected of negligence or collusion.
A total of 28 officers and 90 personnel participated in the operation. During the inspections, officials allegedly found 65 tipper trucks, 18 Hitachi excavators, 14 mechanised boats, six tractors and one JCB machine being used for illegal sand mining activities.
The Lokayukta directed officials from the Mines and Geology, Revenue, Forest and Environment departments, along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and jurisdictional police officers, to initiate legal action against those involved in the illegal mining operations.
Officials said further investigation is underway, and action will also be initiated against officers found responsible for permitting or failing to prevent the illegal activities.
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