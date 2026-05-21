118 earthmovers, boats, trucks seized: Karnataka Police book top officials over illegal Krishna River sand mining

The action was taken after Superintendent of Police of the Lokayukta, along with officers from neighbouring districts, carried out simultaneous raids at 24 locations covering 36 points across Bagalkote district on Wednesday morning, following complaints of rampant illegal sand extraction in the Bagalkote district.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday registered a suo motu case against several senior government officials in connection with alleged large-scale illegal sand mining in the Krishna river bed. The accused officers include the Director of the Mines and Geology Department in Bengaluru, the Deputy Director of Mines and Geology in Bagalkote, the Bagalkote Deputy Commissioner, and the tahsildars of Badami, Mudhol, Jamakhandi, Hunagund and Ilkal taluks.

The action was taken after the Superintendent of Police of the Lokayukta, along with officers from neighbouring districts, carried out simultaneous raids at 24 locations covering 36 points across Bagalkote district on Wednesday morning, following complaints of rampant illegal sand extraction in the Bagalkote district.