Karnataka: II PU results to be announced at 10.30 am tomorrow

The results of the second-year pre-university (equivalent to Class 12) examinations in Karnataka will be announced on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has said.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, the results will be available on the official portal www.karresults.nic.in from 10.30 am. The exams were held from August 19 to September 3 for candidates who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department as per the evaluation criteria it had devised.

According to data shared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), a majority of those who appeared for the exams (17,470) are private candidates. Of the remaining 943 candidates, 592 are freshers and 351 are repeaters who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department. Officials had clarified that the results of this exam would be final and repeaters would not get a chance to revert to their previous marks.

Regular PU examinations were not held this year on account of the pandemic. The DPUE, instead, decided to promote all students. The evaluation criteria devised to calculate the students’ scores gave 45 per cent weightage to Class X marks, 45 per cent to first PU marks and 10 per cent weightage to the internal assessment marks scored during second PU.