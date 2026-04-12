Karnataka II PU results: Disappointed after scoring 78%, Hubballi girl dies by suicide

An unnatural death report has been registered at the Vidyanagar police station. (Representative Image)

Disappointed with her performance in the Karnataka II Pre University (PU) exam, a commerce student allegedly died by suicide in Hubballi on Friday.

The Class 12 student, Shravani Maruti Kale, had secured 466 out of 600 marks (77.67 per cent) – a first-class result – but had reportedly expected to score above 90 per cent.

Sources said Kale had been confident of scoring very high marks and was deeply affected when results fell short of her expectations. Her father works as an auto driver, and she had been living with her grandparents, aspiring to excel academically and secure a good job.

After serving lunch to her grandfather, she went to her room and did not come out. Family members broke open the door and allegedly found her dead.