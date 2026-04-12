Karnataka II PU results: Disappointed after scoring 78%, Hubballi girl dies by suicide

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Disappointed with her performance in the Karnataka II Pre University (PU) exam, a commerce student allegedly died by suicide in Hubballi on Friday.
The Class 12 student, Shravani Maruti Kale, had secured 466 out of 600 marks (77.67 per cent) – a first-class result – but had reportedly expected to score above 90 per cent.
Sources said Kale had been confident of scoring very high marks and was deeply affected when results fell short of her expectations. Her father works as an auto driver, and she had been living with her grandparents, aspiring to excel academically and secure a good job.
After serving lunch to her grandfather, she went to her room and did not come out. Family members broke open the door and allegedly found her dead.
An unnatural death report has been registered at the Vidyanagar police station.
This is reportedly the second case of suicide after the II PU results were announced on Thursday. Earlier, Tanushree, a science student in Bengaluru, ended her life.
According to the police, before the II PU results were announced, Tanushree had called a friend and expressed concern that she might fail.
The police said the girl was living with her mother and her younger brother. Tanushree’s father had passed away three years ago.
The Hebbal police station in Bengaluru registered a case of unnatural death after Tanushree’s death.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram