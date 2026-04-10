Karnataka II PU results: Bengaluru civic body-run institutes record 74.16 pass percentage

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Nineteen pre-university (PU) colleges run by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have recorded a pass percentage of 74.16 in the II PU (Class 12 Board) examinations.
The state government had announced the Board results on Thursday. Of the 2,593 students from GBA PU colleges who appeared in the exam, 1,923 students passed. Among them, 260 students scored above 85 per cent. Compared to the previous year, the pass percentage has increased by 4.05 per cent.
Among GBA’s PU colleges, Bhairaveshwaranagar PU College under the West City Corporation topped the list with an 88.82 pass percentage, followed by Kasturibanagar PU College under the Central City Corporation with 86.45 per cent, and Srirampura PU College, also under the West City Corporation, in third place with 81.99 per cent.
In terms of individual performances, Firdous and Shajeed of Cleveland Town PU College under the North City Corporation topped the Commerce stream by scoring 582 out of 600 marks (97 per cent). Arfin Khanam scored 578 out of 600 (96.33 per cent) in the Science stream. Musrat of Bhairaveshwaranagar PU College scored 574 out of 600 (95.66 per cent) in the Arts stream.
Talking about the results, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announced that 260 students who scored high marks will be felicitated with Rs 35,000 from their respective city corporations.
Meanwhile, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said government colleges have performed better than in previous years, and asked parents to enroll their children in government PU colleges.
Government PU colleges have secured 78.72 per cent compared to their previous year’s performance of 57.11 per cent.
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