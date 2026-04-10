Karnataka II PU results: Bengaluru civic body-run institutes record 74.16 pass percentage

Nineteen pre-university (PU) colleges run by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have recorded a pass percentage of 74.16 in the II PU (Class 12 Board) examinations.

The state government had announced the Board results on Thursday. Of the 2,593 students from GBA PU colleges who appeared in the exam, 1,923 students passed. Among them, 260 students scored above 85 per cent. Compared to the previous year, the pass percentage has increased by 4.05 per cent.

Among GBA’s PU colleges, Bhairaveshwaranagar PU College under the West City Corporation topped the list with an 88.82 pass percentage, followed by Kasturibanagar PU College under the Central City Corporation with 86.45 per cent, and Srirampura PU College, also under the West City Corporation, in third place with 81.99 per cent.