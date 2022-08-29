scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Karnataka Idgah Maidan case: Supreme Court to hear Muslim body’s plea against HC order tomorrow

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and sought an urgent hearing saying “unnecessary tensions will be created” if it is not taken up immediately.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea on Tuesday (File)

The Supreme Court will Tuesday hear a plea moved by the Karnataka Waqf Board against plans to hold the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and sought an urgent hearing saying “unnecessary tensions will be created” if it is not taken up immediately. Sibal said Muslims had been performing prayers at Idgah Maidan for several years.

On August 25, a single bench of the HC had said that the land could be used only for celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day by the state government or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as a playground and for the Muslim community to offer prayers on the days of Ramzan and Bakrid festivals.

A day later, a Division Bench of the High Court which heard an appeal by the state government modified this and allowed it to take a decision on the usage.

The state government in its appeal told the high court that the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru had received five applications for use of the Idgah Maidan land on August 31 (Ganesh Chathurthi) for a limited period “for the purpose of holding religious and cultural activities.” The state sought a modification of the HC order of August 24 to allow it to take action on the applications.

The Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said, “The Indian society comprises religious, linguistic, regional, or sectional diversities. The Constitution of India itself fosters brotherhood amongst various sections of society. The principle of religious toleration is characteristic of Indian civilisation”.

The bench added, “We, therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts of the case, modify the interim order dated 25.08.2022 and permit the State Government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the Deputy Commissioner seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from 31.08.2022 onwards.”

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:47:42 pm
