Karnataka shifts IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag out of Mysuru after public spat

The Karnataka government has transferred Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Shilpa Nag out of the city, amid the feud between the two IAS officers.

Sindhuri has been made commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. Nag will now be director of e-governance in rural development and panchayat raj department.

Bagadi Gautham, a 2009 batch officer, replaces Sindhuri while G Lakshmikanh Reddy, a 2015 batch officer, takes over from Nag.

On Thursday, Nag, a 2014-batch IAS officer, who had been MCC commissioner since February 2021, announced her resignation alleging Sindhuri was constantly calling the higher-ups and complaining that no work was being done in the MCC.

“There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and, thus, I am resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and will send the resignation letter to the chief secretary seeking to be relieved from my duties, Nag had said.

In other transfers, the government has given BBMP special commissioner (Health & IT) P Rajendra Cholan concurrent charge as BESCOM managing director. Dayananda KA has been appointed as BBMP special commissioner (administration).