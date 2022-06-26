scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Karnataka: IAS officer’s dance video goes viral

Gopal Krishna danced to the title song of the film, Tagaru, at a cultural event organised by the HDMC employees’ association at Vidya Vardhak Sangha, Dharwad, Friday.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 26, 2022 6:47:45 pm
A screenshot of the viral video.

A video of IAS officer and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) commissioner B Gopal Krishna dancing to a popular Kannada song at a cultural event has gone viral.

Gopal Krishna danced to the title song of the film, Tagaru, at a cultural event organised by the HDMC employees’ association at Vidya Vardhak Sangha, Dharwad, Friday.

The IAS officer gave a customary speech at the event and then shook a leg when requested by the civic workers.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Gopal Krishna said, “I have been a passionate dancer from my school days and continued to compete even when I was pursuing my graduation. My colleagues (civic workers) asked me to dance and I just joined them. I did not know that the video would go viral.”

Gopal Krishna was born in Bengaluru and completed his graduation in the city. A 2018-batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, he also holds an MBBS degree.

