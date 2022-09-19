Senior Karnataka IAS officer files complaint over misuse of photo on social media

A senior IAS officer in Karnataka has lodged a complaint with a cyber crime and economic offences police station in Bengaluru, saying his photo is being used on social media by unidentified persons to solicit funds from his colleagues and colleagues.

Rakesh Singh, an additional chief secretary for urban development in the Karnataka government, has filed a complaint that unidentified persons were using his photo as their WhatsApp profile. The complaint was filed on September 17.

In July this year, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner and IAS officer Tushar Girinath filed a police complaint over the use of his identity by an unknown person to solicit Amazon gift cards from people on his social media contact list.

Identity theft remains a major cyber crime issue in Karnataka with the identities of judges, policemen, and civil servants being stolen as part of crimes also involving fraud and swindling of funds from unsuspecting victims.

Karnataka which accounted for 85 per cent of identity theft cases registered by the police in India in 2019, and 68 per cent in 2020, saw a dip in identity theft cases in 2021 to 43 per cent. But the state accounts for the majority of such cases registered under Section 66 (c) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021.

Section 66 (c) of the IT Act says: “Whoever, fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine with may extend to rupees one lakh”.

NCRB data released recently shows out of 4047 identity theft cases registered by the police in 2021, as many as 1764 cases were registered in Karnataka. In 2019, Karnataka had registered 10482 out of 12241 identity theft cases and in 2020 the state registered 3513 identity theft cases out of the 5110 cases reported across the country.

Incidentally, identity theft also makes up the largest chunk of computer-related crimes registered in Karnataka and the country. Out of the 19751 computer-related crimes registered under the IT Act, 2000 in 2021, as many as 4047 were identity theft crimes (20 per cent), according to the latest NCRB data.

A senior IPS officer in Karnataka P Harishekharan filed a complaint with a CID cyber crime police station in Bengaluru in September 2020 saying somebody had created a fake Facebook profile with his name and photos and was seeking funds from his friends. Several deputy superintendents of police in the CID also filed similar complaints during the period.

Investigations in over a dozen similar complaints made by police officers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana — of impersonation of their social media identities in order to solicit funds and donations from friends and acquaintances — led the Karnataka CID cyber-crime unit to an organised network operating mostly from different parts of Rajasthan in 2020.

The investigations have revealed that an organised network of operators, including a mobile phone SIM card retailer and a distributor, created hundreds of fake Aadhaar identities and issued SIM cards against the fake IDs which are used to create social media accounts for impersonation of officers.

The cyber-crime police found that suspects accessed the internet on mobile phones using the fake ID SIM cards that were obtained and collected social media details of police officers and others, including photos they had shared, to create their fake profiles.

“Fake SIM cards are used to advertise on online re-selling platforms, to open e-wallets/payment bank accounts (PayTM, Airtel Money, Google Pay, PhonePe) in order to commit various cyber and online financial crimes across the country,” the Karnataka CID cybercrime unit had said in 2020.