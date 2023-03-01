Karnataka IAS, IPS officers’ spat: Rohini Sindhuri files defamation suit against D Roopa

Karnataka Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri filed a criminal defamation suit against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D Roopa Tuesday, days after she had issued a legal notice to the police officer demanding an unconditional apology for the allegations levelled against her.

A city magistrate court has posted the hearing for March 3. In the legal notice, dated February 21, Sindhuri sought an “unconditional apology in writing” and Rs 1 crore in damages “for the loss of reputation and mental agony” caused by Roopa’s allegations.

In the defamation suit, Sindhuri said Roopa had continued making allegations through her Facebook posts, despite a restraining order and directions from the government from making any remarks. This was in connection to Roopa’s recent social media posts, where she shared newspaper articles on allegations and probes carried out against Sindhuri.

The February 21 notice was issued regarding Roopa’s social media posts where she levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri and accused her of sharing her own pictures, even explicit ones, with fellow IAS officers.

The row between the two officers, which shocked the bureaucratic circle of the state, began on February 19 when Roopa levelled 19 allegations, including corruption charges, against Sindhuri. The next day, she shared seven photos of the IAS officer, accusing her of sharing them with three male IAS officers.

A day later, Roopa took to Facebook to allege that Sindhuri shared explicit photographs. She also filed a complaint with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma demanding an inquiry into the allegations against Sindhuri.

Denying the allegations, Sindhuri accused Roopa of indulging in a “personal vilification” campaign and also filed a complaint with the chief secretary. Her husband, Sudhir Reddy, too, filed a police complaint accusing Roopa of defamation.

Advertisement

On February 22, both of them were transferred without any posting. A notice served to them by the government asked them to raise their grievances in appropriate forums. “.. you have expressed the same directly to the media. This has the potential to cause disrepute and embarrassment to the government,” the notice said.

Subsequently, Sindhuri filed a defamation complaint against Roopa.