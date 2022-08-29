Karnataka: I will come out clean, says Muruga mutt pontiff on sexual assault charges

Responding to allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the pontiff of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt, in Chitradurga Monday said that he will not run away but come out clean of all charges.

Shivamurthy, who has been accused of sexually assaulting minors, for the first time addressed the public after the case was registered. On Monday, as rumours of the Muruga mutt pontiff being taken into police custody spread, many devotees came to the mutt in Chitradurga district in Karnataka. The seer who was visiting Haveri, also returned to the mutt and addressed the gathering. Shivamurthy told the public that he was not trying to evade arrest.

“This is not the first time that there has been a conspiracy against the mutt but it has been there for the last 15 years. These conspiracies stayed within the mutt but now have come out. I am not going to run away but will respect the law of the land. I will come out clean from the allegations and let the case reach its logical end,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victims gave their statements before the Child Welfare Committee and the police in Chitradurga Monday.