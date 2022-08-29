scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Karnataka: I will come out clean, says Muruga mutt pontiff on sexual assault charges

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, who has been accused of sexually assaulting minors, for the first time addressed the public after the case was registered.

"I will come out clean from the allegations and let the case reach its logical end,” Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt said. (File Photo)

Responding to allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the pontiff of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt, in Chitradurga Monday said that he will not run away but come out clean of all charges.

Shivamurthy, who has been accused of sexually assaulting minors, for the first time addressed the public after the case was registered. On Monday, as rumours of the Muruga mutt pontiff being taken into police custody spread, many devotees came to the mutt in Chitradurga district in Karnataka. The seer who was visiting Haveri, also returned to the mutt and addressed the gathering. Shivamurthy told the public that he was not trying to evade arrest.

“This is not the first time that there has been a conspiracy against the mutt but it has been there for the last 15 years. These conspiracies stayed within the mutt but now have come out. I am not going to run away but will respect the law of the land. I will come out clean from the allegations and let the case reach its logical end,” he said.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, the victims gave their statements before the Child Welfare Committee and the police in Chitradurga Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:09:12 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues
NASA's Artemis 1

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement