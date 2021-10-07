Karnataka: I-T raids at Yediyurappa aide’s properties

Income Tax (I-T) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple properties, including those linked to Umesh, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s personal assistant. Sources in the IT department confirmed to The Indian Express that the operation was in connection with tax evasion.

According to sources, it is alleged that contractors in the irrigation department were the prime target of the raids, and details were also collected from a few chartered accountants.

The sources said the raids took place in over 50 places across Bengaluru, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Davangere.

According to the sources in the BJP, Umesh served as personal assistant at the chief minister’s office when BS Yedyiurappa was CM, and was reportedly close to his son, BY Vijayendra.