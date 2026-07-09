Karnataka to buy power from cogeneration plants amid hydropower shortfall

Karnataka is preparing to procure electricity from private co-generation plants and maximise thermal, solar and wind generation after below-normal rainfall (File photo).

Faced with a looming crisis in hydropower generation, the Karnataka government is moving to procure electricity from private cogeneration plants while aggressively ramping up alternative energy sources across the state. Reduced water inflows into major reservoirs have already hampered state-run hydel stations, a deficit that officials warn could severely intensify ahead of the peak summer months.

Following a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department on Thursday, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta stated that deficient monsoon rainfall could paralyse the state’s hydropower framework if left unaddressed. “Alternative measures must be deployed immediately to guarantee uninterrupted power supply across all grids,” Gupta instructed department officials.