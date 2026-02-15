Karnataka husband-wife duo in the dock: ED attaches properties worth Rs 16.95 crore in probe into cooperative society scam

The cooperative society allegedly sanctioned loans to entities owned by its president and CEO without securing proper collateral (Image generated using AI).

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Saturday provisionally attached 11 immovable properties valued at Rs 16.95 crore belonging to Srivaibhava Sourhardha Pattina Sahakari Niyamitha president Nagavalli B S, her husband Rajesh V R, and associated entities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to an official press release.

The attachment order was issued on February 12 and effected by the ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office, the release said. The properties, comprising land, plots and buildings in Ramanagara, Mysuru and Bengaluru, are alleged to have been acquired using proceeds of crime generated through criminal activities.

The ED’s investigation was launched based on an FIR registered by the Subramanyapura police station, Bengaluru, against Srivaibhava Sourhardha Pattina Sahakari Niyamitha, Nagavalli, Rajesh and others. The FIR was filed following a complaint by the managing director of Karnataka State Federal Co‑operative Limited.