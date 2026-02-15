Karnataka husband-wife duo in the dock: ED attaches properties worth Rs 16.95 crore in probe into cooperative society scam

ED has provisionally attached 11 properties belonging to Nagavalli B S and Rajesh V R, the president and CEO, respectively, of Srivaibhava Sourhardha Pattina Sahakari Niyamitha.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 15, 2026 11:02 AM IST
An AI-generated image for a co-operative society probeThe cooperative society allegedly sanctioned loans to entities owned by its president and CEO without securing proper collateral (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Saturday provisionally attached 11 immovable properties valued at Rs 16.95 crore belonging to Srivaibhava Sourhardha Pattina Sahakari Niyamitha president Nagavalli B S, her husband Rajesh V R, and associated entities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to an official press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The attachment order was issued on February 12 and effected by the ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office, the release said. The properties, comprising land, plots and buildings in Ramanagara, Mysuru and Bengaluru, are alleged to have been acquired using proceeds of crime generated through criminal activities.

The ED’s investigation was launched based on an FIR registered by the Subramanyapura police station, Bengaluru, against Srivaibhava Sourhardha Pattina Sahakari Niyamitha, Nagavalli, Rajesh and others. The FIR was filed following a complaint by the managing director of Karnataka State Federal Co‑operative Limited.

According to the complaint, the cooperative society had sanctioned loans to entities owned by its president and CEO without securing proper collateral. The loans allegedly remained unpaid, resulting in wrongful loss to depositors, the release said.

During the PMLA probe, the agency collected records of additional FIRs and chargesheets filed by police against the society and its key officials. Investigators found that Rajesh and Nagavalli had incorporated the cooperative society in 2011 with “dishonest intent to mobilise public deposits and divert them for personal gain”, the agency alleged.

The agency said its probe revealed that in collusion with other accused persons and entities – many of which were allegedly set up by the couple – they diverted about Rs 65 crore of public deposits, generating proceeds of crime. A significant portion of these funds was allegedly routed through their personal bank accounts and fictitious entities to launder the money.

The diversion of funds was allegedly used to purchase immovable properties, make business investments and meet personal expenses, the enforcement agency added.

Further investigation is underway, the agency said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement