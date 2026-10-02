Friend’s bullet kills 25-year-old man, Karnataka hunting trip ends in tragedy

The incident occurred during a six-member group’s hunting expedition in Kademane, a forest-fringe village in Chikkamagaluru district.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 01:40 PM IST
Karnataka hunting trip man deadThe six-member group entered the forest around 7 pm on Thursday. Chetan was rushed to a hospital but reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A night hunting trip with friends turned fatal for a 25-year-old man in Karnataka when he was allegedly struck by a bullet fired by his friend on Thursday night.

The incident occurred during a hunting expedition in Kademane, a forest-fringe village in Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The victim, Chetan, a resident of Kademane, had ventured into the forest around 7 pm along with five others to hunt, according to preliminary information.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

During the hunt, one of the men allegedly opened fire at an animal. The bullet is suspected to have missed the animal and struck Chetan in the abdomen. His friends rushed him to a hospital in Jayapura, but he reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Also Read | Close range shots, a ‘missing’ witness: Karnataka encounter mystery deepens

Police yet to lodge case

“Preliminary information suggests that there were six people in total, including Chetan. We are yet to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the circumstances that led to the firing,” police said.

The Balehonnur police are yet to register a formal case, as Chetan’s parents are yet to approach the police station to lodge a complaint.

The police said they were conducting preliminary inquiries to identify all those who were present during the hunting trip and establish what led to the firing.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Bengaluru techie goes missing on Shivagange trek, drones deployed to trace him

Further details are awaited.

In 2013, a 28-year-old man, Prabhakar Acharya, was allegedly shot dead by friends during a midnight hunting trip in Noojadi in Kundapur taluk. According to the police, five people had gone hunting and two later surrendered, saying Prabhakar had been accidentally killed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments