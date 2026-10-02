Friend’s bullet kills 25-year-old man, Karnataka hunting trip ends in tragedy

The six-member group entered the forest around 7 pm on Thursday. Chetan was rushed to a hospital but reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way. (Image generated using AI)

A night hunting trip with friends turned fatal for a 25-year-old man in Karnataka when he was allegedly struck by a bullet fired by his friend on Thursday night.

The incident occurred during a hunting expedition in Kademane, a forest-fringe village in Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The victim, Chetan, a resident of Kademane, had ventured into the forest around 7 pm along with five others to hunt, according to preliminary information.

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During the hunt, one of the men allegedly opened fire at an animal. The bullet is suspected to have missed the animal and struck Chetan in the abdomen. His friends rushed him to a hospital in Jayapura, but he reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way.