Friend’s bullet kills 25-year-old man, Karnataka hunting trip ends in tragedy

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A night hunting trip with friends turned fatal for a 25-year-old man in Karnataka when he was allegedly struck by a bullet fired by his friend on Thursday night.
The incident occurred during a hunting expedition in Kademane, a forest-fringe village in Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.
The victim, Chetan, a resident of Kademane, had ventured into the forest around 7 pm along with five others to hunt, according to preliminary information.
During the hunt, one of the men allegedly opened fire at an animal. The bullet is suspected to have missed the animal and struck Chetan in the abdomen. His friends rushed him to a hospital in Jayapura, but he reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way.
“Preliminary information suggests that there were six people in total, including Chetan. We are yet to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the circumstances that led to the firing,” police said.
The Balehonnur police are yet to register a formal case, as Chetan’s parents are yet to approach the police station to lodge a complaint.
The police said they were conducting preliminary inquiries to identify all those who were present during the hunting trip and establish what led to the firing.
Further details are awaited.
In 2013, a 28-year-old man, Prabhakar Acharya, was allegedly shot dead by friends during a midnight hunting trip in Noojadi in Kundapur taluk. According to the police, five people had gone hunting and two later surrendered, saying Prabhakar had been accidentally killed.
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