Karnataka: Hung verdict casts JD(S) in kingmaker role

The JD(S) has emerged as a kingmaker with the Kalaburagi city council poll results throwing up a hung verdict for the BJP and Congress.

The party, which won only four seats in the 55-seat council, compared to 27 of the Congress and 23 of the BJP, is now driving a hard bargain with the two parties in return for its support to take control of the council.

On Wednesday, the four newly-elected JD(S) councillors held parleys with H D Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. The party is reportedly seeking the post of mayor in return for its support to help the BJP come to power. Former PM and JD(S) national president Deve Gowda, said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken to him. Kumaraswamy had earlier met CM Basavaraj Bommai.