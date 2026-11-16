After SIR deletions, Karnataka plans police-led household survey in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government is set to conduct a door-to-door data collection exercise throughout Bengaluru to create household-level records of residents through the police department, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced Sunday. This initiative comes after the release of the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on October 27, which deleted over 43 lakh voters in Bengaluru.

After inaugurating a community hall, a modern techno-gym, and a badminton court during the ‘Bharathinagar Habba’ festival in Bengaluru, CM Shivakumar said, “To ensure residents’ safety, there is a pressing need to collect household-level data across the city. It has also come to our notice that Bengaluru’s electoral roll has shrunk from 51 lakh to 45 lakh voters. Given this, instructions will be issued to ensure the police department maintains accurate records of who resides where in the city.”