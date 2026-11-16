After SIR deletions, Karnataka plans police-led household survey in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government is set to conduct a door-to-door data collection exercise throughout Bengaluru to create household-level records of residents through the police department, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced Sunday. This initiative comes after the release of the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on October 27, which deleted over 43 lakh voters in Bengaluru.
After inaugurating a community hall, a modern techno-gym, and a badminton court during the ‘Bharathinagar Habba’ festival in Bengaluru, CM Shivakumar said, “To ensure residents’ safety, there is a pressing need to collect household-level data across the city. It has also come to our notice that Bengaluru’s electoral roll has shrunk from 51 lakh to 45 lakh voters. Given this, instructions will be issued to ensure the police department maintains accurate records of who resides where in the city.”
A home department official said, “We have not yet discussed how this will be implemented. Given that we have a beat system in place, local police officers and wardens will be assigned to collect the data. However, this will be a significant task to undertake.”
Schemes for street vendors, traffic management
Shivakumar said the government has rolled out several schemes to support the unemployed and is taking steps to rehabilitate street vendors, with roughly 30,000 vendors already identified.
“In the first phase, tenders have been floated to provide vending vehicles to 1,500 beneficiaries. Additionally, the Social Welfare Department is implementing various projects worth Rs 352 crore to benefit around 15,000 to 17,000 people,” he said.
“Maintaining law and order in Bengaluru is a top priority. Special measures are underway to crack down on crime, rowdyism, and the drug menace. Our goal is to foster an environment where citizens can walk the streets safely and with dignity even at midnight or 2 am. To achieve this, the Home Department has been directed to set up a dedicated wing,” he said.
Addressing Bengaluru’s traffic woes, Shivakumar said, “With the number of vehicles in Bengaluru touching 1.40 crore, traffic congestion has become a massive challenge. Narrow roads, surging vehicle numbers, and legal hurdles in property acquisition make road widening difficult. If a single building demolition case lands in court, it can drag on for years. Therefore, the government is exploring practical alternatives to resolve the city’s infrastructure bottlenecks.”