Domestic dispute ends in gelatin blast; Karnataka man, teen daughter killed

The police said the couple had been arguing for several days and that Rathod suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair. (AI generated image)

What began as a domestic dispute ended in a deadly explosion at a house in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district Tuesday morning, killing a 49-year-old man and his teenage daughter and injuring five others.

According to the police in the Matki Thanda hamlet, Shivalal Baliram Rathod arrived at his in-laws’ house around 10.30 am, where his wife, Savitha, 40, had been living with their three children following a dispute between the couple.

The police said the couple had been arguing for several days and that Rathod suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair. After Savitha left their home with the children and moved to her parents’ house, Rathod reportedly followed her there Tuesday.