Don’t make RT-PCR negative test mandatory for admission of non-Covid patients: Karnataka govt to hospitals

Karnataka recorded single-day highest of 26,962 fresh Covid cases, taking the caseload to 12,74,959.(PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government Friday directed hospitals in the state, especially private establishments, to refrain from demanding non-Covid patients to furnish RT-PCR Covid negative certificates before giving admission.

“It is hereby directed that all the private hospitals shall ensure that in cases, where there are no symptoms of Covid-19 in patients, there should be no compulsion to provide negative RT-PCR results for getting them admitted into hospitals for non-Covid reasons,” an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar read.

However, Akhtar clarified that a Covid-19 test shall be mandated in case of any invasive procedures after admission.

He added it was observed that many private hospitals were demanding Covid-19 negative certificates to admit non-Covid patient. “This has been causing delay to their treatment, which amounts to a gross negligence on the part of the hospitals,” he said.

“Action will be taken against violators of the order under provisions of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act,” he said.