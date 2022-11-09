Karnataka hospitals lead in linking patients’ health records to Ayushman Bharat

According to the National Health Authority’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) dashboard, four of the seven hospitals across the country which have digitally linked patients’ health records to the Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) are from Karnataka. The three others are SNM Hospital in Ladakh, G B Pant Hospital in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and GMSH in Chandigarh.

In Karnataka, 378,069 patient health records have been linked to ABHA, the website shows.

“KC General Hospital in Bengaluru tops the country in linking over 20,600 health records. Dharwad district hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru and the District Hospital in Udupi stand at the third, fifth place and seventh places, respectively,” said Randeep D, state health commissioner and Karnataka ABDM mission director.

Dharwad district hospital in Dharwad, Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru and District Hospital in Udupi linked 18,567, 10,694 and 9,148 health records to ABHA, respectively.

Under the ABDM, the core registries are ABHA numbers, healthcare professionals registry (HPR) and health facility registry (HFR). The benefit of linking health records to ABHA is that medical records can be accessed anytime without losing them. Upon registering on ABHA, a patient will get a 14-digit unique identification number. The digital health IDs will help the hospitals and patients access the health records electronically.

In order to cut queues, a Fast Track Queue system was deployed at the C V Raman General Hospital, Bengaluru on October 28. “After the NHA pilot at Lady Hardinge Hospital, the Fast Track Queue system was successfully deployed at C V Raman General Hospital,” Randeep said.

How can patients avail the services

The QR code-based OPD registration service allows patients to scan a hospital’s unique QR Code from their mobile phones (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM enabled App) and share their profile details with the hospital. Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number). The token generated is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients. As per their token numbers, a patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect the outpatient slip (OP slip) for doctor consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter.