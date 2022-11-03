As Karnataka Govt hospital ‘denies’ admission, pregnant TN woman in labour dies while delivering at home

A pregnant woman from Tamil Nadu, who was allegedly denied medical services at the Tumakuru District Hospital in Karnataka, died along with her twin babies while delivering them at her rented home Thursday.

The woman, in 30s, was identified as Kasturi. According to Dr Manjunath D N, the District Health Officer, Kasturi had arrived in Tumakuru about a month ago from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. In Tumakuru, she lived in Bharathinagar, an impoverished locality of the district, about 70 km from Bengaluru.

On Wednesday evening, she developed labour pain and was taken to the hospital by a neighbour around 9.30 pm. “When she arrived at the hospital, the staff asked her for her Thayi card — a card issued to pregnant women of the state — and the OPD card of the hospital,” Dr Manjunath said. Unable to supply either of them, the woman was allegedly denied treatment and she returned to her shanty.

The victim had delivered a bady in the early hours of Thursday. However, there were some complications while delivering the second baby, resulting in the death of all the three. Kasturi is survived by a six-year-old daughter.

“She should have been admitted and treated. There were lapses in providing care to the woman. We have recommended suspension of the staff involved,” Dr Manjunath told The Indian Express. Action will be taken against two nurses and the doctor on duty, he said.

The incident attracted severe criticism, with JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanding the resignation of health and family welfare minister Dr K Sudhakar. “The incident has made the entire state bow its head in shame,” he said, adding that the incident is proof of the deteriorating standards of healthcare in the state.

“She (Kasturi) had pleaded with the doctor to deliver the baby. However, the doctor behaved without kindness and asked her to go back. The doctor even suggested she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for delivery,” the former chief minister alleged.

He pinned the blame on the state government for the deaths and accused the government and the doctor of “murdering the trio”. “Either Sudhakar should resign by taking moral responsibility of the issue or chief minister Basavaraj Bommai should oust him from the Cabinet. The state government should take care of the orphaned kid,” he demanded.