Karnataka ‘honour’ killing: Married woman poisoned to death by relatives over inter-caste affair

In a suspected honour killing case, a 26-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Belagavi was allegedly poisoned to death and cremated in Maharashtra after she eloped with a man from another caste. The police said Tuesday that they have arrested her three relatives, including her uncle and brother, in connection with the case.

The deceased, Satyavva Santosh Helavi of Nadigudiketra village in Hukkeri taluk, had been married for about four years but was in a relationship with Krishna Sahadev Patil, who belongs to a different caste. According to the police, the couple eloped on February 17 and began living together in a rented house in Belagavi.

Following their disappearance, the husband’s family registered a missing-persons complaint on February 19 at the Raibag police station, while Krishna Patil’s family lodged a separate missing-persons complaint on February 25 at the Yamakanmardi police station.

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The police traced the couple between March 15 and 17, and produced them before their respective families after counselling, as both were adults. Officers said the missing complaints were subsequently closed after the couple was handed over.

Investigators said Satyavva’s family strongly opposed the relationship and later took her along with them, as the family belongs to a nomadic community that frequently moves across regions and lives in temporary tent settlements.

The police said the family first took Satyavva to Shirud in Maharashtra, where they stayed for about eight days, repeatedly attempting to convince her to end her relationship with Krishna Patil. However, she remained firm and refused to comply.

Following this, the family moved her to Arag, a village in Maharashtra near Shirud, the police said. They stayed there for around four days, during which they continued efforts to persuade her, the police added.

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On the fourth day, when Satyavva once again insisted that she would return to her lover, the family allegedly made a final attempt to convince her. When she refused, they allegedly decided to eliminate her, leading to her murder on March 21. The police said she was forcibly administered poison and died shortly after.

To destroy evidence, the accused allegedly cremated her body the same night at a local cremation ground in Arag, along with the mattress and poison bottle used in the crime. They later attempted to pass it off as a natural death and even approached local authorities seeking a death certificate, but officials grew suspicious due to inconsistencies and refused to issue it.

How the case was cracked

The police said the case came to light after unusual circumstances surrounding the death and inputs from local sources triggered suspicion. A cremation ground worker, who had assisted in the hurried cremation, later informed the police about the suspicious nature of the last rites and the urgency with which the body was disposed of, along with a mattress and a container.

Acting on this input, investigators initiated a discreet inquiry and began verifying the family’s version of events. During this process, inconsistencies emerged in the relatives’ statements.

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A major breakthrough came when police questioned the victim’s mother Akkavva. She allegedly revealed the sequence of events leading to the killing, trusting the police, who said that she would not get into any trouble.

“Initially, the family tried to project it as a natural death and even attempted to obtain a death certificate from the local panchayat, where they allegedly killed her. However, based on the witness’s statement and inconsistencies in the family’s version, we initiated a detailed probe. During sustained questioning, the sequence of events emerged, leading to the arrests,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Based on her statement and a complaint filed by Krishna Patil, the police registered a murder case and arrested three accused: Prakash Bhimappa Helavi, 46, (uncle); Shanur Sadashiv Helavi, 35, (brother); and Kallappa Mayappa Helavi, 40, (brother-in-law). All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police said further investigation is underway to establish the exact role of each accused and to ascertain whether more people were involved in the conspiracy.