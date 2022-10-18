Minor girl’s father among 4 arrested in suspected honour killing in Karnataka

Probing a complaint regarding a 17-year-old girl going missing in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, police found out that she, along with a 25-year-old Dalit man with whom she was in a relationship, was allegedly killed by her father and some relatives. The bodies, police said, were dumped into a river and are yet to be recovered.

Police on Tuesday arrested the girl’s father and three relatives for the murders, while three others are on the run.

“Four persons, including girl’s father, have been arrested and three more are on the run. The bodies, which were thrown into a river near Alamatti river, are yet to be recovered,” said Bagalkot SP Jayaprakash.

Earlier this year, the news of relationship between Vishwanath Nelagi (25) and the minor girl of a village in Bagalkot district left the girl’s family uneasy as she was an upper caste Kuruba while the man belonged to the Valmiki community, police said.

The girl’s family contacted Vishwanath, who worked in Kasargod, and warned him to stay away from their daughter, however, within days, the girl ran away from her house, police said. The family members tracked her down in Mangaluru and brought her back.

However, the girl remained adamant on her stand to marry Vishwanath. Eventually, the family asked her to call Vishwanath for a meeting to discuss marriage. On October 1, she called Vishwanath early morning and they met at Naragund as her father and some relatives waited in two vehicles nearby, police said.

According to the police, Vishwanath was allegedly beaten to death inside a vehicle, while she was strangled using her ‘dupatta’ in another car. Later, the bodies were de-robed and thrown into Krishna river near Hanagund. “They removed clothes intentionally to make the job easier for fish and crocodiles,” said a police officer.

On October 7, her father approached the Bagalkot rural police with a missing complaint, saying his daughter stepped out of the house to attend nature’s call on September 28 and didn’t return.

During the probe, police found exchange of phone calls between the girl, her father, a relative and Vishwanath till October 1. Her father confessed to the crime when police questioned him.

“We are unable to trace the bodies as it is a massive river,” said a police officer from Bagalkot rural police station.