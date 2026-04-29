District-level inspection teams, women’s safety measures: Karnataka tightens homestay norms after US tourist’s sexual assault in Kodagu

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The Karnataka Tourism Department has proposed a series of measures to tighten regulation of homestays and bed-and-breakfast (B&B) units across the state, including setting up district-level inspection committees and mandating women’s safety protocols.
The proposals came during a review meeting held Monday, a week after an American woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in Kodagu, and just a year after the gangrape of two other women, including a foreigner, in Hampi, a popular tourist site.
Among the key proposals is the establishment of District Tourism Inspection Committees, led by deputy commissioners and comprising officials from the police, tourism, and other departments. These teams will conduct random inspections of properties to ensure compliance with safety norms and standard operating procedures.
The review meeting also focused on improving safety for women travellers and staff. The Department of Women and Child Development has been tasked with rolling out mandatory gender sensitisation training for hospitality staff and ensuring compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. In case of emergencies, Sakshi One Stop Centres will provide legal, medical, and psychological support.
Officials also acknowledged the challenge posed by unregistered homestays operating in violation of guidelines.
Karnataka currently has over 3,700 registered homestays, largely concentrated in districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Hassan.
Overhaul of digital surveillance, licensing and safety
To strengthen monitoring, the department proposed that all registered units be integrated with the police’s Smart E-Beat system, enabling GPS-based tracking of beat constables’ visits and maintaining a digital audit trail. Mandatory police verification of all staff—both permanent and contractual—has also been proposed, with records maintained for inspection.
As part of enforcement measures, Station House Officers (SHOs) will hold quarterly outreach meetings with homestay owners to assess local risks and improve emergency preparedness.
The department also proposed stricter regulation of online listings. Online travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip, Agoda, and Booking.com may be required to display the government registration numbers of properties and delist units suspended by authorities.
To improve monitoring of foreign tourists, officials also proposed stricter compliance with the FRRO Form-C system, as well as integration between FRRO and police databases for real-time monitoring of guest check-ins and flag discrepancies.
Additional measures include mandatory display of emergency helpline numbers—112, 1090, and the national tourist helpline—at all properties, and installation of QR codes to download the Karnataka Police SOS app. The government is also considering linking all registered units to the 112 emergency response system to enable faster response to distress calls.
Officials reiterated that owner-occupied homestays are treated as domestic units, while commercially run B&B establishments must obtain trade licences. Non-compliant units could face suspension, and local bodies will be tasked with identifying unregistered properties.
The department is also developing an online portal for registering homestays and B&B units, and officials said revised guidelines will be notified separately.
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