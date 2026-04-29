District-level inspection teams, women’s safety measures: Karnataka tightens homestay norms after US tourist’s sexual assault in Kodagu

Online travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip, Agoda, and Booking.com may be required to display the government registration numbers of properties and delist units suspended by authorities. File Photo

The Karnataka Tourism Department has proposed a series of measures to tighten regulation of homestays and bed-and-breakfast (B&B) units across the state, including setting up district-level inspection committees and mandating women’s safety protocols.

The proposals came during a review meeting held Monday, a week after an American woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in Kodagu, and just a year after the gangrape of two other women, including a foreigner, in Hampi, a popular tourist site.

Among the key proposals is the establishment of District Tourism Inspection Committees, led by deputy commissioners and comprising officials from the police, tourism, and other departments. These teams will conduct random inspections of properties to ensure compliance with safety norms and standard operating procedures.