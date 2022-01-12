Karnataka home minister slams Congress for Mekedatu padyatra amid rising Covid cases

Slamming the Congress for organising a padyatra to demand the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Wednesday said the grand old party is only bothered about political mileage and not public health.

He also said, “Our initial apprehension over your (Congress) padyatra programme is unfortunately turning out to be true.”

Jnanendra added, “We had appealed to the Congress leaders to defer their programme but it seems the party leaders are only bothered about political mileage and not public health.”

Although several Congress leaders, who took part in the padyatra, tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted to hospitals, the party is unwilling to cancel or postpone its programme.

Renewing his appeal to Congress leaders to end the padyatra, Jnanendra said, “If we do not contain the pandemic, Covid-19 will hit us all badly and affect all sections of society, especially the poor and the working class. I hope Congress leaders, who too were in power in the past, will act sensibly and responsibly and call off the padyatra.”