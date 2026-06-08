‘Time to finish you off’: Man ‘threatens’ Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, arrested

The police in Karnataka arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly hurling casteist abuses at Home Minister Priyank Kharge and threatening to kill him in a social media post.

Sudhir Bangera, 48, was arrested after one Suresh complained to the Karkala town police that Bangera had used objectionable, derogatory, and casteist language against the minister in response to a post on the Namma Karla Facebook page. Both the accused and the complainant reside at Karkala in Udupi district.

The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 353(2) (statements conducting to public mischief), along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.