‘Rape happened in Mysuru, but the Congress is trying to rape me’: Karnataka home minister

A day after the Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Thursday triggered outrage with his controversial remarks as he accused the Opposition Congress of politicising the incident.

“Rape happened there (Mysuru). But the Congress is trying to rape the Home Minister (himself). They are taking political mileage out of it. This is a heinous act and when something like this happens, under humanitarian circumstances, they should be demanding to detect the case, but are taking political mileage out of it. People are watching and they will decide,” said Jnanendra while speaking to reporters.

Further responding to a question on Congress’ allegation that the law and order situation in the state has failed, Jnanendra said: “This is not an incident to politicise. We have to together see that such incidents don’t repeat. Was everything great during Congress rule?”

The state home minister also said that the government and the police department have taken the gangrape incident in Mysuru “seriously” and all efforts are on to nab the culprits.

A 23-year-old MBA student was allegedly gangraped by four or five unidentified persons when she was returning from a forested area with a male friend in Mysuru on Tuesday night. The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the men, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar condemned Jnanendra’s statement against the Congress party and said, “I will not seek response from him but from the ruling party.”

Shivakumar also said the incident was shameful for the state police department. He said an ‘investigative team’ has been formed by the Congress, which will submit a report to the KPCC on the incident.

“It has been 48 hours and the accused has not been arrested,” he added. ‘It was only after national and state media highlighted the issue that the home minister has opened his eyes. The team of Congress will divulge the facts to the public even if the police tries to suppress the information,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has taken the gangrape incident in Mysuru “seriously” and that the perpetrators will be caught soon. “It’s an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice,” Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, told reporters.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Prameela Naidu, who visited Mysuru today, said that the commission has filed a suo motu case in the incident.