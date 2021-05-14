Karnataka Home Minister converts his residence at Shiggaon into Covid care centre

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes stock of the Covid care centre at his residence in Shiggaon town of Haveri district. (Express Photo)

As people in Karnataka scramble to find beds for Covid-19 patients, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has turned his home in Shiggaon town of Haveri district into a Covid care centre.

The premises of Basavaraj Bommai’s residence, who also represents the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency, will now be able to house 50 patients. The minister has also appointed doctors and medical staff to take care of the patients.

“The beds, along with 50 oxygen concentrators, have been set up at the premises of my house with all medical facilities and a team of medical professionals, including government and private doctors and nurses, will treat Covid-19 patients there,” he told reporters recently after inspecting the set-up at his residence.

According to the minister, the centre will reduce the burden on Shiggaon taluk hospital.

Bommai stays in Hubballi with his family and uses the Shiggaon residence whenever he visits his constituency. Bommai, who is the son of former Chief Minister and veteran Janata Parivar leader late S R Bommai, is also the minister in charge of law and parliamentary affairs in the state cabinet.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has spent Rs 50 lakh to set up a dedicated 50-bed care centre at Athani in Belagavi district.

The facility has been opened at Athani’s Kittur Rani Chennnamma Hostel, according to a tweet by Savadi on Friday.