Karnataka Police debunks theory of state home minister about murder of 22-year-old in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Police debunked the theory of state home minister Araga Jnanendra about a recent murder case in Bengaluru.

Jnanendra had stoked controversy on Wednesday when he claimed that a 22-year-old man in Bengaluru was murdered because he couldn’t speak the Urdu language. He later retracted his remarks, admitting that the information he received was wrong.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Chandru, 22, a resident of Cottonpete in Bengaluru, had succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation with a few men around 2:30 am on Tuesday when he had gone out to dinner with his friend.

Jnanendra commented on the murder saying, “I have gathered information regarding Chandru’s murder. He was asked to speak in Urdu which he didn’t know. When he said he didnt know any language other than Kannada, they killed him by stabbing him repeatedly.” However, within minutes, he took his statement back saying it was ‘source-based information.’

In fact, the fact-check website of the Karnataka Police debunked the home minister’s claim.

On Tuesday night, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had pointed out that Chandru and his friend Simon Raj, both residents of Cottonpete, had gone out to dinner at an outlet on Mysore Road. While returning on bike, they were involved in an accident with another bike ridden by a man named Shahid. “The accident led to a quarrel in which others joined in as well. During the fight, Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and the assailants fled from the spot,” said Pant. Though Chandru was admitted to Victorial Hospital, he succumbed to the injuries. All three accused in the case have been arrested, said the top police officer.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said Jnanendra is “unfit to remain in the position.”

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the minister’s statement was ‘irresponsible’ and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in the state.

“They (ruling BJP) are trying to play politics even in the murder case,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is currently in New Delhi, said he will comment on the row only after gathering the case details. “I won’t comment without knowing the case details. I will get the case details based on which I will see what he has said and will comment after that,” he said.

Jnanendra had earlier kicked up a controversy over his comments in connection with a gangrape case in Mysuru. He had said that the gangrape survivor and her male friend should not have gone to the deserted place, where the crime took place, and had claimed that the Opposition Congress was trying to ”rape” him by targetting him.