Karnataka: Home Minister seeks report after video talks about alleged special facilities at Parappana Agrahara prison

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra sought a detailed enquiry report from officials of the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central Prison following allegations of illegal activities and special treatment for VIPs there.

In a video, which has gone viral, a history-sheeter currently out on bail is seen discussing with another prisoner about how they can access special facilities at the prison if certain jail officials are bribed. A source at the prison said he has no idea how or why this video emerged at the moment as the exact date or time when it was shot has not been ascertained.

A convicted prisoner last year had written a four-page letter to the home minister and other officials alleging a nexus between some jail officials and rowdy sheeters charged with corruption to get special treatment inside the prison.

The Home Minister said, “I have sought a detailed enquiry report from the prison department officials about the alleged illegal activities inside the central prisons. I have also instructed to initiate strict action against those who are involved in alleged malpractices inside the jail.”

CM Basavaraj Bommai added, “I will get a report on the ground realities in the jail. I will discuss the issue with the DG (Prisons) and instruct for stringent action.”

In 2017, IPS officer D Roopa had alleged that then AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was offered special facilities inside the Parappana Agrahara prison. She also had alleged that the then DGP Prisons and IPS officer HN Sathyanarayana Rao had taken bribes to give preferential treatment to Sasikala while she was in jail after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.