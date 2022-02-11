Karnataka: Holiday for educational institutions extended till Feb 16 amid hijab row

With the case over Hijab pending in Karnataka High Court and in an attempt to prevent commotion, the higher education department of the state extended holiday for educational institutions till February 16 on Friday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a video conference with the district level officers, directed to conduct peace meetings in sensitive areas.

The holiday circular of the higher education department came hours after Karnataka High Court uploaded the interim order and the case is scheduled to be heard on Monday. The First Grade colleges, Post graduate, technical education and Universities will remain shut till February 16. However, the PU colleges (11th and 12th) are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

The CM’s officer said that Bommai held meetings with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and senior officials of the education department to ensure peace. As the high schools will be reopening on Monday, he had directed them to take precautionary measures. At the same time, the police officials have been directed to hold peace meetings in sensitive areas.

Bommai has also stressed on external provocations and to keep an eye on the people who have criminal background.

Alleging an ‘international conspiracy’ behind the Hijab issue, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On Friday, he said, “this issue started in Udupi and we could have solved it at the local level by involving local Muslim leaders of the district. Why did Muslims from Hyderabad or Kerala go to Udupi district.”

Also Read | SC refuses to transfer hijab petitions from Karnataka High Court

Bahutva Karnataka, an organisation of like minded activists held a press meet on Friday and made the demand to register cases against those who have been making communal statements. The members will hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday in support of the Muslim students who have been demanding to allow them inside college.

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali said that women have the right to wear what they want and neither government nor any individual can question the same.

The Karnataka State committee of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) in a statement condemned the incidents threatening communal harmony and co existence of different religions in Karnataka for the last few days and the way the BJP State government has handled them. It is glaringly evident that, an issue in a college, in a district which could have been solved, is now blowing up across the state due to the overt and tacit support of the government.

Campus Front of India (CFI) alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is misusing tweets which are in favour of CFI. Karnataka state president of CFI Athavullah Punjalkatte alleged “the muslims girl students’ private data has been leaked to the public and it is an attempt to hide the issue. ABVP used college students as street goons who by wearing saffron shawls pelted stones to college campuses and vehicles , humiliated national flag by hoisting saffron flag, attacked their teachers , stabbed the student who refused to wear saffron shawl and Through other atrocities.”

On the other hand, ABVP has distanced itself from the development stating that as examinations are near, the students must give up hijab and saffron scarves and focus on studies. Prathik Mali, state secretary said that ABVP demands the government to bring guidelines on uniform for schools and colleges.