Thursday, August 18, 2022

Karnataka Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car after Savarkar photo row

Earlier, BJP workers tried to gherao the former chief minister in Madikeri by showing black flags.

The incident took place in Madikeri when Siddaramaiah was visiting flood-affected areas. (File photo: Twitter/@siddaramaiah)

Hindutva activists threw eggs at the vehicle of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in Madikeri when he was visiting flood-affected areas on Thursday.

The Congress leader’s statement on a poster with V D Savarkar’s photo had recently drawn flak. “It was unnecessary to put up V D Savarkar’s pictures in Muslim-dominated areas, which could only provoke and aggravate the existing tension,” he had said.

Also Read |RSS an association of upper castes, PM Modi a great dramatist: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah’s statement came in reference to an incident that had led to communal tension in Shivamogga district. BJP national secretary C T Ravi and former minister K S Eshwarappa were among the first to criticise the Congress leader.

On Thursday morning, BJP workers tried to gherao Siddaramaiah by showing black flags.

More from Bangalore

Later, Congress workers protested demanding the arrest of those who threw eggs at the former chief minister. Kodagu district superintendent of police Captain M A Aiyappa visited the spot and assured the Congress protesters of action.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 04:21:57 pm
1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, police register case
Pro-Pakistan slogans raised on Clubhouse, police register case

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

