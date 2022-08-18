Karnataka Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car after Savarkar photo row

Hindutva activists threw eggs at the vehicle of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in Madikeri when he was visiting flood-affected areas on Thursday.

The Congress leader’s statement on a poster with V D Savarkar’s photo had recently drawn flak. “It was unnecessary to put up V D Savarkar’s pictures in Muslim-dominated areas, which could only provoke and aggravate the existing tension,” he had said.

Siddaramaiah’s statement came in reference to an incident that had led to communal tension in Shivamogga district. BJP national secretary C T Ravi and former minister K S Eshwarappa were among the first to criticise the Congress leader.

On Thursday morning, BJP workers tried to gherao Siddaramaiah by showing black flags.

Later, Congress workers protested demanding the arrest of those who threw eggs at the former chief minister. Kodagu district superintendent of police Captain M A Aiyappa visited the spot and assured the Congress protesters of action.