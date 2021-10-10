Karnataka: Hindu women abused for travelling in Muslim man’s car, two arrested in Dakshina Kannada

In yet another moral policing incident, the police in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly abusing two Hindu women for travelling in a Muslim man’s car.

The arrested are identified as Samhithraj (36) and Sandeep Poojary (34), residents of Dakshina Kannada district. According to the police sources, Geetha and her friend Manjula, Hindu women from Karkala in the Udupi district, were travelling on a two-wheeler to a Hanuman temple in Moodbidri on Saturday. On the way, they met their friend Soudha, a Muslim woman and her husband Ashraf. Since they were on the same way, Soudha and Ashraf offered to drop Geetha and Manjula at the temple. They parked their scooters and boarded the car, said the police.

Around 10.30 am, six to eight persons on bikes came and stopped their vehicle, said the police. They asked Geetha and Manjula to get down from the vehicle and abused them for boarding a car belonging to a Muslim. They also abused Ashraf for taking them in the car, said the police.

The Moodbidri police registered a case under IPC sections 354, 153 (a), 504 and 506 against the two accused. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “we have arrested two persons and efforts are being made to nab the other accused in the case.”

Muslim men nabbed for moral policing

In another incident, reported in Shivamogga district, two Muslim men were arrested for allegedly manhandling a Hindu youth for dropping a Muslim girl on his two-wheeler.

The arrested are Suhail and Shoaib, residents of Tank Mohalla in Shivamogga. The incident took place on Saturday when a Muslim girl of Majjigenahalli, 14km away from Shivamogga town, requested a youth from her village to drop her at her workplace as it was getting late. He dropped the girl and noticing this, the Muslim men assaulted him.

Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad said one accused had fled from the spot.