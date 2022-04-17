Karnataka: Hindu outfit demands arrest of former BJP min KS Eshwarappa

The Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has demanded the arrest of graft-accused former Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa.

In a press meet held in Mangaluru on Saturday, ABHM state president Rajesh Pavithran accused the ruling BJP of exploiting Hindu sentiments to gain political power. He said, “Santosh Patil was a Hindu and the BJP never took cognisance of the murder.”

Pavithran further said, “RTI activist Vinayak Baliga was murdered and he was also a Hindu… The BJP is using Hindus for the sake of power but is not protecting them. The government should have sacked Eshwarappa, instead he submitted his resignation owing to pressure.”

ABHM state general secretary Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power assuring that India will be free from corruption. “Isn’t that assurance applicable to Karnataka? The BJP says that the Congress looted the country for 60 years, but what has the BJP done so for?” he asked.

Stating that Eshwarappa will be given a clean chit, Pradhan added that a retired judge should probe the case against the former minister.

Pradhan was recently in the news over his controversial statement, “When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi and killed him to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you?” He had made the remark in the wake of temple demolitions in Karnataka.