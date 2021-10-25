Karnataka man killed over interfaith relationship: Woman’s brother, uncle arrested

The Karnataka Police has arrested two people for allegedly killing a 32-year-old Hindu man in Karnataka for being in a relationship with a 24-year-old Muslim woman in Sindagi in Vijayapura district.

The maternal uncle and brother of the woman — Bandenawaz Gote (40) and Imam Sab Thambe (20) — have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place in Balagnur in Sindagi taluk on Thursday (October 21).

Police sources said that six other people have also been taken into custody for allegedly conspiring to kill Ravi, who worked as a security guard. “The primary probe has revealed that Ravi was murdered and thrown into a well. His legs and hands were tied. We do not know whether he was abducted or someone convinced him to go the place and then killed him,” said a police officer.

On Friday, Shasidhar, the younger brother of Ravi Nimbargi, filed a missing complaint at the Almel police station. It stated that on Thursday, Ravi left their home at 6 pm to bring groceries. As Ravi did not return even after 8 pm, Shashidhar went in search of his brother. Prashanth, a youth from the same village, meanwhile, found Ravi’s bag and his slippers near a farm and informed Shashidhar. Ravi’s phone was also switched off, said the complaint.

The police said that on Friday, the Muslim woman called the control room, expressing fear that Ravi would be harmed by her family. Shasidhar, meanwhile, told the media that the woman had informed him that she suspected Ravi’s life was in danger.

The woman is presently in police protection.

Vijayapura SP HD Anand Kumar told The Indian Express that both families were aware of their relationship and had objected to it.

“Both families are of agricultural background and financially stable with several acres of irrigated lands and farms. But religion was the issue to separate Ravi from the woman. Ravi was from the Lingayat community,” a senior police officer said.

A police officer said that there have been multiple killings reported over interfaith relationships of late in the region. In June this year, two lovers belonging to a separate community were allegedly killed by the girl’s family at Devara Hipparagi taluk in Vijayapura district.

Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger(19), an autorickshaw driver from a Dalit community, and a girl identified as Davalbi Bandagisab Tambade (18), from the neighbouring Khanapur and belonging to the Muslim community, were killed allegedly over their relationship.