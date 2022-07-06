Karnataka: Hindu Jagaran Vedike chief booked for remarks on Quran and Muslims

The Karnataka police have booked the chief of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike, a Sangh Parivar affiliate, for allegedly making derogatory statements about the Quran and Muslims.

Keshava Murthy, state convenor of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, was booked on July 1 on a complaint filed by Zameer Ahamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Kolar.

According to police sources, the statements were made earlier on the day when the Hindutva activists protested against the killing in Udaipur of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who had allegedly supported now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over the Prophet remarks controversy.

A viral video of Murthy’s speech showed him purportedly saying that people who read and followed the Quran were “terrorists”.

The Kolar town police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505i (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

However, Murthy is at large and the police are yet to arrest him.