Karnataka hikes power tariff for third time this year

Starting October 1, Karnataka residents will have to pay more for electricity as the state Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has hiked power tariffs for the third time this year due to changes made as part of Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC).

According to the order, consumers under the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), that covers Bengaluru city, will have to pay 43 paise extra per unit, while consumers under the Mangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (MESCOM) will have to pay 24 paise more. Consumers of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESCOM) will pay 35 paise more per unit, so will those under the Hubballi Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (HESCOM) and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (GESCOM).

The rates will be applicable between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. According to KERC officials, the prices have been increased in the wake of rising coal rates and other costs. However, officials said the hikes may be withdrawn once the accrued fuel charges are recovered fully.

This is the third time this year that the KERC has hiked electricity charges. In April, it hiked 35 paise per unit on average and 25-30 paise per unit in June.