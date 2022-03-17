scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Karnataka hijab verdict: Muslim groups call bandh, Cong neutral

“We had a meeting with the religious leaders and have decided to support the legal battle on the issue,” a Congress legislator said regarding the position of Congress Muslim leaders on the hijab issue.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
March 17, 2022 1:49:48 am
A hijab-wearing student walks past a worker painting a wall to conceal a pro-hijab slogan written on the wall, outside a college, in Hospet, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI)

The opposition Congress in Karnataka has decided to take a neutral stand on a bandh called on Thursday by Muslim religious leaders to protest the Karnataka High Court’s hijab verdict.

“We have decided to be neutral,” said an aide to a senior Karnataka Congress leader.

“The ulemas have called for a bandh. We had a meeting with the ulemas and we asked them to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. We asked them to call for peace,” said a Congress leader.

Maulana Saghir Ahmed Rashadi said in the bandh call on Wednesday: “We call for a bandh on March 17 in the whole of Karnataka. We call for all Muslims to take part in the bandh and make it a success and to send a message to the ruling dispensation. Youths are requested not to indulge in forced closures of establishments. The bandh will be voluntary, silent and an expression of our unhappiness.”

