Hijab row: Siddaramiah says order aligns with Kendriya Vidyalayas’ policy, asks if allowing sacred thread also appeasement

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended his government’s decision to withdraw a 2022 order that prohibited the hijab, among other religious symbols, in schools and colleges.
“This is not a dress code intended to appease or hurt anyone; it is a dress code that respects the practices and traditions of all castes and religions,” he said in a statement, even as the Opposition BJP decried the move as part of the Congress’s “appeasement politics” aimed at Muslims.
Siddaramaiah said the new dress code implemented in state educational institutions aligns with that followed in Kendriya Vidyalayas run by the central government.
“If allowing the hijab is considered appeasement of Muslims, then is allowing the wearing of the sacred thread or turban also appeasement of those respective religions?” he asked.
“The government must maintain a neutral and equal stance toward all religions and traditions in accordance with constitutional principles. Likewise, it must ensure that no student is denied the right to education because of limited traditional or belief-based practices that do not cause inconvenience to others. In this context, our government has decided to permit limited traditional or belief-based symbols that complement and align with the prescribed uniform,” he said in the statement.
The chief minister further stated that BJP leaders attempted to ignite communal hatred across the state when sacred threads were removed in one or two places and when Muslim girl students wore hijabs to a few schools in Udupi.
“Do they not see the tears of students crying due to the cancellation of the NEET examination?” Siddaramaiah asked, demanding the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the lapses that allegedly led to the question paper leak.
The chief minister’s statement came in the wake of BJP state president B Y Vijayendra’s demand to withdraw the new order issued on Wednesday. He warned that the Congress government would be responsible for the consequences of the decision.
“A uniform is a symbol of equality… Rather than instilling the feeling of ‘we are all one’ among students, to appease its vote bank, the corrupt Congress government is trying it hands at communal division at school premises,” he said.
The new order permits students to “wear tradition and culture-based symbols commonly worn by students, such as peta/turban, janivara/holy thread, shivadara, rudraksha, headscarf/hijab” and other similar symbols associated with culture and tradition.
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