Karnataka PU exam: 2 hijab row petitioners not allowed to write paper

Hijab row petitioners Aliya Assadi and Resham were on Friday not allowed to write their 2nd PUC exam in Udupi after their demand of being allowed to do so wearing a hijab was denied, citing rules.

In an order, the education department had said that students appearing for the PUC exam as well as teachers posted on exam duty cannot wear hijab or any attire of religious identity.

Earlier, six students from Udupi, who had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to enter classrooms wearing hijab, had asked the education department that they be permitted to appear for the exam in hijab. But the state government had declined their request citing the high court ruling that had upheld the uniform rule.

On Friday, the two girls, Commerce students of Women’s Government PU College in the district, collected their hall tickets and went to Vidyodaya PU College, their exam centre. According to sources, the students returned after they were denied permission.

PU exams began in Karnataka on Friday with 6,84,255 students registering to appear.