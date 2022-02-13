Karnataka: In Udupi, peace meet chaired by MLA says hijab okay in institutions with no dress code

Hijab can be allowed in Udupi schools and colleges that don’t have a fixed dress code and had so far permitted the garment, a peace meeting chaired by BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat on Sunday decided.

After the meeting, attended by parents of students, senior district police officers, PU College Development Committee vice president Yashpal Suvarna, president of Udupi City Municipal Council, BJP leader Sumitra Nayak, among others, Bhat said that the Karnataka High Court interim directions will be enforced in schools and colleges that have a specific uniform rule.

In the interim order, the Karnataka High Court had restrained students from wearing any religious attire in classrooms where such attire is prohibited until a final order is given in the case. The court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday.

After the meeting, Bhat said, “The organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gives a final verdict.”

Campus Front of India (CFI), which has been supporting the students who want to wear the hijab, claimed it was not invited to the meeting.

District CFI president Aseel Akram alleged, “We were not invited to the meeting. If they(MLA) and the Taluk administration had invited us, we would have attended the meeting in the interests of the students.”

When journalists asked why CFI members were absent in the meeting, Bhat said, “Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI) representatives attended the meeting. There are no CFI representatives here in Udupi. All other Muslim organisations were present.”

Meanwhile, with high schools reopening in Karnataka on Monday, after a five-day break to cool tensions over the hijab row, the Udupi district police have imposed prohibitory orders near campuses for six days till Saturday.

The hijab controversy is also expected to be raised in the state Assembly session, starting Monday.