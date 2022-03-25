Two former Karnataka CMs slam divisive politics as a deterrent to state’s progress

Divisive politics will not work in Karnataka and political parties must win the confidence of people through good work and compassion, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said in the state legislature while calling on the BJP government to be considerate to Muslim girls seeking to attend government colleges wearing the religious headscarf or hijab.

“The politics from north India will not work in south India. They have set out to carry out similar politics here but it will not work out. The politics in the state is dependent on contributions to development. This is my opinion,” Kumaraswamy said in a discussion he initiated on the hijab controversy on Thursday.

“We need to be compassionate. Enough of this hatred,” Kumaraswamy said while calling for the government to take a less confrontational stance on requests from students to allow them to wear the hijab in classrooms in government colleges with prescribed uniforms.

“You have to win the confidence of people with love. You have to win support through actions and behaviour. You have to win support through development,” the leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) party said in the Legislative Assembly while referring to a culture of co-existence between communities in the state.

The former chief minister said he was speaking on the hijab issue despite fears among his own party members that speaking on the issue will lead to a loss of votes for the JD(S). “Kendriya Vidyalaya schools allow students to wear hijab. The Modi government has not changed this rule allowing students to wear hijab. There should be some consideration for students in Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy requested.

“In some places, students were allowed to attend classes with hijab and the government must allow the students to wear it for exams,” he added.

“The job of the government is to treat people equally. The oath is to treat everyone fairly. The issue must be ended now and should not be dragged further. We have to see that Karnataka remains a peaceful place to live for all communities. The government must show some compassion to students to allow them to write the exams. Please deal with those controlling the students in a tough manner but show regard for the students,” the JD(S) leader said.

In a separate debate on the law-and-order situation in Karnataka, former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah argued that recent developments had affected peace and tranquillity in the state. “There is a direct correlation between peace and stability and the prosperity of the state and nation. A country that does not have peace and stability cannot progress,” he pointed out.

“Countries that tend to promote one religion over others tend to fall behind in progress. In countries like Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, France and Japan, fraternity is promoted and there is democracy. These countries have seen development because there is law and order,” he said.

“India is a country of many religions and if divisive issues are brought to the forefront of public life, it poses the danger of disruption to development. The contribution to higher education by Karnataka is one of the highest among the southern states,” Siddaramaiah said.

“If a student is deprived of education, then it is a loss for the society and the nation,” he said.