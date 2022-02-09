Woman judge among three-judge bench constituted by Karnataka CJI to hear hijab row

Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a special three-judge bench to hear the hijab row from Thursday. The bench will comprise a woman judge as well.

The move comes following a decision by a singl- judge bench of the high court on Wednesday to refer a batch of cases pertaining to a ban imposed on girls wearing hijab at some government colleges in the state to a larger bench.

The special bench constituted by Chief Justice Awasthi will comprise the Chief Justice himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin.

Justice J M Khazi is a woman judge who took oath as an additional judge of the high court in March last year.

The special bench will hear a total of five petitions filed on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region of Karnataka.

Earlier on Wednesday, the single-judge bench of Justice Dixit, which had started hearing the matter on Tuesday, said in an order, “This court after hearing the matter for some time is of a considered opinion that regard being had to the enormous public importance of the questions involved, the batch of these cases may be heard by a larger bench if the Honorable Chief Justice decides, in his discretion.”

“Whether wearing of hijab is a part of essential religious practice in Islam is the jugular vein of all these matters. In support of an affirmative claim, petitioners rely upon three decisions of three neighbouring High Courts, (i.e., Bombay, Madras and Kerala), which the respondent-state also seeks to bank upon, and several decisions of the Apex Court. The said question along with others needs to be answered in the light of Constitutional guarantees to religious minorities,” the Justice Dixit said in his order.

The single-judge bench initially allowed arguments to be placed for an interim order on allowing the students to attend classes for the final two months of the current academic year. But it later decided to refer the question of interim relief as well to a larger bench since the state government and advocates for the petitioners could not arrive at a consensus.

The decision came after two days of escalating tension and protests across Karnataka over the issue. On Wednesday, a day after the state closed all high schools and colleges for three days to defuse the situation, the Bengaluru Police imposed a ban on gatherings and protests around schools and colleges in the city for two weeks.