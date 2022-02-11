Karnataka Hijab row: Colleges shut, high schools to reopen Monday, says CM Bommai

Schools up to Class 10 can reopen starting February 14 but colleges will remain closed until further orders, the Karnataka government announced on Thursday, as the state wrestles with protests and counter-protests over the hijab ban in some educational institutes across districts.

The state government had ordered the closure of high schools and colleges for three days from February 9 after tensions escalated in many districts over the controversy.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a meeting over the issue on Thursday, said that classes up to Class 10 can be restarted, but colleges and pre-university colleges will begin in a second phase – the dates of which have not been decided yet.

“Following discussions with the home minister, the education ministers, and officials including the police we have come to a decision that from Monday schools will open for students up to Class 10. In the second stage, the pre-university and degree colleges will open,” Bommai said in Bengaluru.

Thursday’s decision comes on the day the Karnataka HC, hearing petitions, asked students not to wear religious clothes to institutes until its verdict is delivered.

Chief Minister Bommai on Thursday appealed for peace and said the government will “follow the High Court’s order” on the issue. “We are waiting for the judgment (on the hijab ban case) from the High Court. The court also has appealed for peace till it issues the judgment,” Bommai said.

He added: “Tomorrow evening (February 11), all ministers will have a video conference with DCs, SPs, education officials, and others to assess the ground situation in the districts and we will give out some instructions and will be in constant touch with the districts.

“In the coming days until a high court verdict emerges we will have to maintain peace and facilitate the education of students… We should be sensitive when it comes to issues related to children.”