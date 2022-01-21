Udupi college hijab ban: We want our fundamental rights, say students

For nearly a month, a government college in Karnataka’s Udupi district has banned students from wearing hijab inside the classroom. Seven of the college’s Muslim students, who demanded that they be allowed to attend classes while wearing a hijab, have been denied entry.

The principal of the Government Women’s Pre-University College, Udupi, has said that the ban was being enforced to maintain “uniformity”.

The collegehas around 700 students, including 70 Muslim students, studying in the Science, Arts and Commerce branches. Initially, there were 12 Muslim students who had demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab during class hours, but the number has since reduced to seven. Those still resisting the ban say the others gave in to the threats of not issuing hall tickets for final exams. According to the college, students are allowed to wear hijab until classes start. A protesting student said, “We are asking for our fundamental rights.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rudre Gowda, principal of the college, said, “The girls are allowed to wear hijab and or burqa till they reach their desk, but once the class starts, they must remove it.”