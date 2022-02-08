As ‘hijab’ row intensifies, Karnataka govt orders closure of schools, colleges for 3 days

With several parts in Karnataka witnessing intensifying protests over the ‘hijab’ row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced the closure of high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.

In a tweet, CM Bommai said: “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.”

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony.I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate” : CM @BSBommai — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 8, 2022

Demonstrations for and against hijab (head scarves) have been taking place at different colleges in the state for the past few days. In some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga and Bagalkote, the police and administration had to intervene following escalating protests.

HC says mischievous people keeping the issue burning, posts matter for Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court urged the students and people to maintain peace and tranquility in the state. The court, after hearing of the petitions filed by some students of Udupi Government Pre-University College for Girls, posted the matter for Wednesday.

“This court requests the students and the public to maintain peace and tranquility. This Court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and hopes that the same would be put to practice,” the single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit said.

Justice Krishna S Dixit made the request after being informed by the state advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi that several instances of disturbance in public order were occurring in the state on the issue. The advocate general sought an order to prevent the protests citing Supreme Court observations over the farm protests in 2021.

Also in Explained | Explained: Freedom of religion and attire

Asking people to have faith in the Indian constitution, Justice Dixit observed that only some mischievous people were keeping the issue burning.

“We cannot keep the cases generating hope. They should know whether they should wear (the hijab) or not,” the High Court observed.

The petitioners had sought a declaration from the court that they have a fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of Hijab as per Islamic faith, on the college premises.

Hijab Row | Live Updates

Students and activists continue their protest in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district in Karnataka demanding government to allow students to attend class wearing hijab. Students and activists continue their protest in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district in Karnataka demanding government to allow students to attend class wearing hijab.

‘No one should give an opportunity to use the police force,’ says state home minister

Earlier in the day, state home minister Araga Jnanendra, said no one should give an opportunity to use the police force. “You (students) are all educated, you have to think about your future. After two years of Covid-19, this year classes have been conducted in a good way. This is the time for you to prepare for your exams that are coming up in a couple of months,” Jnanendra said.

Also Read | College hijab row: tale of a district divided

Noting that religious forces behind such incidents have to be quelled and everyone should think about the country, the Minister in a video statement said, “we should all stand together as brothers, as the children of this country. Uniform is a sign of equality. Educational institutions are not the place for practicing our religion or to showcase our costumes. Everyone should maintain peace. Don’t give an opportunity to use the police force. I appeal to parents to guide their children and let’s all work towards colleges functioning in a peaceful manner,” he added.

Everyone should follow dress code in schools: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said everyone should follow the dress code in schools and alleged that some politicians and fanatics made it an issue. His remark came as demonstrations for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka.

“Wearing uniform is a routine thing, why are they making it an issue? And when school has issued a guideline, everyone should follow it. What is the fuss about it? Undertakings have also been given by students and their parents to follow the dress code,” Joshi told reporters outside Parliament.

He also asked as to who were inciting the students for not abiding by the dress code, saying “some politicians and fanatics have made it an issue”.

Students wearing saffron scarves and turbans protest at MGM College in Udupi. Express photo by Jithendra M Students wearing saffron scarves and turbans protest at MGM College in Udupi. Express photo by Jithendra M

How it all started

It all started last month, when six Class 12 Muslim girls of Government Pre-University College in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka were banned from entering college wearing hijab.

The issue soon spread to different colleges in the state and many right-wing students responded with saffron shawls. They arrived at the campus wearing saffron shawls and were barred from classes.

The row over whether educational institutions can impose a strict dress code that could interfere with rights of students has spilled to other colleges in the state.

In Premium Now | Hijab row gains ground in a space vacated by Congress, party’s silence rings loud

The issue throws up legal questions on reading the freedom of religion and whether the right to wear a hijab is constitutionally protected.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling has BJP stood strongly in support of uniform related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.

How has the state government reacted

In a directive validating decisions of state education institutions prohibiting Muslim girl students from wearing the hijab, the Karnataka government last week stated that “clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn”.

The ban on wearing the hijab to classrooms, according to the state government, is not a violation of the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

Also Read | Explained: What Karnataka order on student uniforms says

Invoking Section 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, the order by Padmini SN of the education department (pre-university) stated that students will have to wear the dress chosen by the college development committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of pre-university colleges which come under the pre-university education department.

Madhya Pradesh minister: Govt will soon decide on banning hijab in schools

The hijab row seems to have spread to other states as well. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said the state government will soon take a call on banning the hijab in schools.

Parmar’s remark comes in the wake of a raging controversy in Karnataka, where a section of students has been demanding a revocation of the ‘ban’ on the hijab in educational institutes.

The minister said while speaking to reporters, “Hijab is not a part of uniform and, therefore, I feel it should be banned. We will review the situation and take a call. A uniform dress code will be implemented in the coming days. Our sons and daughters should abide by the school uniform while coming to schools and only then will there be any discipline. There is no objection to people wearing the hijab while stepping out of their homes. But in schools, there should be a sense of equality and so a uniform dress code is required,” Parmar added.

(With inputs from PTI)